GM to Recall 23K US Vehicles Over Fuel Leak

The Chevrolet 2025 Corvette ZR1 on display during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York. (AP)

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 07:17 AM EDT

General Motors is recalling more than 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles in the U.S over a fuel leak issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

Fuel could spill into the pocket around the gas cap while refueling these vehicles, which could then leak onto an ignition source, such as hot engine or exhaust components, and cause a fire, the auto safety body said.

An investigation by the Detroit legacy automaker identified four alleged fires potentially related to the defect.

Malfunctioning gas station pumps were contributing factors in at least two of these incidents, according to the report.

As a remedy, dealers will install a shield to divert spilled fuel, NHTSA said.

The recall affects Corvette models from 2023 to 2025, as well its Convertible and Coupe variations from 2026, according to the report. NHTSA estimates that about 0.1% of the recalled cars have the defect.

