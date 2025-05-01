WATCH TV LIVE

general | motors | earnings | tariffs

GM Forecasts 2025 Core Profit, $5B Tariff Impact
Thursday, 01 May 2025 08:38 AM EDT

General Motors offered a new 2025 forecast for core profit Thursday after receiving some clarity and reprieve from the White House this week on automotive tariffs.

CEO Mary Barra told shareholders in a letter the company aims to maintain strong dialog with the Trump administration on trade and other policies as they continue to evolve.

"There are ongoing discussions with key trade partners that may also have an impact," Barra said.

The Detroit automaker released the new forecast two days after pulling a previous one issued in January that did not take into account the automotive tariffs, and after the Trump administration made changes to the tariffs.

The automaker expects to notch an annual adjusted core profit between $10 billion and $12.5 billion, including a current tariff exposure of between $4 billion and $5 billion.

GM's previous guidance for earnings before interest and taxes was between $13.7 billion and $15.7 billion.

Thursday, 01 May 2025 08:38 AM
