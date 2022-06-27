GE CEO Larry Culp Expands Role to Head Aviation Unit

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp will expand his role to head the aviation unit as well, replacing John Slattery, who will become its chief commercial officer.

Culp will retain his responsibilities as the U.S. conglomerate's chairman. The company last year announced it would break up into three companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

"The Board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role," Culp, who was named chief executive in 2018, said in a statement.

GE also named Otis Worldwide Corp. executive Rahul Ghai as the aviation unit's chief financial officer in place of Shane Wright, who is set to retire.