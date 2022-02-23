GE CEO Expects 'Strong' Revenue Growth Despite Challenges

General Electric Co. Larry Culp said Wednesday he expects to have "strong" revenue growth this year despite inflationary and supply-chain challenges.

Culp's comments came days after the industrial conglomerate warned that supply and labor shortages, along with inflation, would pressure its profits through the first half of the year.

Culp said while the company was adjusting its prices, it would not be able to fully offset higher costs with price increases.



Supply Logjam

"This is a tough operating environment," he said at the Citi Industrial conference.

GE's shares were down 1.4% at $92.78 in morning trading.

Last week, the Boston-based company said it was grappling with supply-chain issues across most of its businesses. Raw material and labor shortages, along with soaring costs, were adversely affecting its healthcare, renewable energy and aviation units, it said.

Persistent supply-chain bottlenecks also led to a decline in GE's revenue in the quarter through December.

Culp said the logjam was making it tougher to keep up with demand in healthcare business.

"We clearly have another six months here, at least, where we have to fight tooth and nail to get products to customers," he said.

To mitigate the impact, the company is scouting for new suppliers, sourcing alternative parts and redesigning product configurations.



Higher Prices Will Help

Culp expects supplies to remain tight for a while. However, he said the price hikes and moves to improve supplies would start showing results in the second half of the year.

GE has forecast a return to revenue growth this year. It also expects to grow its profit margin by 150 basis points and to generate $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in free cash flow.

Culp backed those estimates, saying the forecast had factored in supply-chain and inflationary challenges.