Marine, Aero Sales Boost General Dynamics Profits

Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in its marine systems and aerospace units.

Business aviation has picked up from pandemic lows as easing travel curbs and the lure of private flights fills order books for new corporate aircraft.

The results come a day after Raytheon Technologies raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on encouraging signs in the commercial air travel space.

Sales in marine systems, which makes nuclear-powered submarines and surface ships for the U.S. Navy, rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, while aerospace sales rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion.

The company delivered 31 Gulfstream jets versus 32 a year ago, but signaled strong order activity for its business jets.

General Dynamics earlier this month announced two new jets, with its larger Gulfstream G800 set to clash with Bombardier Inc's Global 7500 and Dassault Aviation SA's 10X.

Net earnings rose to $860 million, or $3.07 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $834 million, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.5% to $9.57 billion.