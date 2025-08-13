WATCH TV LIVE

GE Appliances to Invest $3B in US Manufacturing

(Sebastian Bozon/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Haier-owned GE Appliances said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion over five years in its U.S. operations and workforce following the Trump administration's tariff policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Global firms have been increasing their investments and presence in the United States after President Donald Trump pushed companies across sectors, including Apple and Ford, to produce goods within the country and generate jobs.

The GE Appliances investment will create 1,000 jobs in five states and is aimed at expanding the company's air conditioning and water heating portfolio, increasing production output and modernizing its 11 U.S. manufacturing plants with new automation and capital equipment, the home appliances maker said.

Earlier this year, peer Carrier Global also said it planned to invest $1 billion over five years in the U.S.

By the time the plan is complete, Louisville, Kentucky-headquartered GE Appliances said it will have invested $6.5 billion across its U.S. manufacturing plants and distribution network since it was acquired by Chinese consumer electronics major Haier from General Electric in 2016.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


