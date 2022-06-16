Gazprom CEO: 'No Solution' to Nord Stream 1 Equipment Issue

Gazprom sees no solution to the ongoing equipment issue at the Portovaya compressor station, part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany, its CEO said on Thursday.

Gazprom head Alexey Miller said sanctions were preventing the company — which says capacity is limited on Nord Stream 1 — from getting key equipment out of Canada.

The Russian gas giant has lots of equipment for the pipeline that is due to undergo major maintenance, he added.