Hims CEO's Support of College Protesters Sparks Outrage

The founder and CEO of telemedicine company Hims is looking to hire students who are participating in the pro-Palestinian protests that have rocked U.S. college campuses.

Andrew Dudum, who is Palestinian American, posted on X, "Moral courage > college degree If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline."

Chaos has crippled dozens of college campuses in the United States the past week with more than 2,300 people having been arrested on more than 44 college and universities campuses across 23 states, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

Dudum ended his post with,"Apply here:" and a link to the Hims career page. Dudum's online pharmacy, which also includes the Hers brand for women, offers products for erectile dysfunction, anxiety, and skincare.

Not everyone thought it was a wise leadership move for the CEO of a publicly traded company to extend such an offer.

Venture capitalist and Palantair Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale posted on X, "Real moral courage doesn't involve joining a mindless mob, chanting anti-US and other woke pablum, following instructions not to debate or discuss your positions at all yet being indignantly righteous, while large numbers in the mob chant for violence and block Jewish students."

Stock investment adviser James DePorre posted on X: "Good luck. I plan to liquidate my position in $HIMS. When a CEO shows the amazingly poor judgement to post something like this, I don't trust him to act in the best interest of the company. This is a breach of your fiduciary duty to your shareholders."

Amid calls for subscribers to cancel service, Hims share price dropped more than 4% on Thursday.