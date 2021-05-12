Tags: gas | us | 3 dollars | gallon | 2014

Gas Prices Rise Above $3/Gallon for 1st Time Since 2014

traffic drives past gas station
(Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 07:31 AM

U.S. national average retail gasoline prices have risen above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014, after a cyberattack shut operations at Colonial Pipeline, the main supply link for the East Coast.

The nation’s average retail price is now at $3.008 a gallon, according to motoring organization AAA. The pipeline’s shutdown has caused shortages at fuel stations around the Southeast.

Gasoline above $3 a gallon is often considered a trigger point for politicians, who are likely to take the opportunity to further debate energy policy in Washington.

Colonial has said it plans to substantially return the pipeline to service by the weekend.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


