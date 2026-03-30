US Gas Prices Back at $4 a Gallon

U.S. drivers are once again feeling the squeeze at the pump, with gas prices effectively hitting the $4-a-gallon mark nationwide — a level that carries both economic and psychological weight.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is hovering just under $4 per gallon, landing at approximately $3.99. While technically a penny shy of the threshold, the distinction is largely academic for consumers already adjusting their budgets to accommodate higher fuel costs.

Energy analysts note that $4 gasoline has long served as a tipping point in public perception. “Once prices reach this level, behavior starts to change,” said one market observer, pointing to reduced discretionary driving and increased interest in fuel-efficient vehicles.

The recent rise in prices is being driven by a combination of seasonal demand, tightening global oil supplies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

As refineries shift to summer-grade gasoline — which is more expensive to produce — prices typically climb in the spring months. This year appears to be following that pattern, albeit with added pressure from international markets.

For commuters, the impact is immediate.

$60 TO FILL A TANK

Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank now costs roughly $60, a noticeable increase from earlier in the year. In high-cost states like California, prices are already well above the national average, pushing closer to $5 per gallon in some areas.

U.S. diesel prices are also trending higher, though they remain below the peaks seen in recent years. According to AAA, the national average for diesel is hovering in the low-to-mid $4 per gallon range, typically running higher than regular gasoline due to refining costs and strong demand from the trucking and industrial sectors.

Despite the uptick, experts caution that prices remain below the record highs seen in 2022 when national averages exceeded $5 per gallon. Still, the return to “$4 gas” territory is enough to reignite concerns about inflation and household spending.

Whether prices stabilize or continue climbing will depend largely on oil market dynamics in the weeks ahead. For now, drivers are left navigating a familiar reality: gas is, for all practical purposes, back at $4 a gallon.