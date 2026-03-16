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Tags: gas | 3.72 dollars | iran | oil

US Gas Rises to $3.72 a Gallon

US Gas Rises to $3.72 a Gallon
A sign displays prices for gasoline at a station on March 2, 2026 in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 12:16 PM EDT

Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting at $3.72 a gallon, according to AAA, a sharp jump from the sub-$3 levels drivers were seeing just two weeks ago.

The spike is largely tied to rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have disrupted global energy supply and pushed crude above $100 a barrel.

For motorists, the pain may not be over yet. Analysts warn that if oil volatility continues, gasoline could climb toward $3.85 per gallon in the near term, especially as the spring travel season approaches.

Looking further ahead, however, some forecasts still expect relief later in the year. Government and industry outlooks suggest gasoline could average closer to around $2.90 to $3.00 per gallon in 2026 if crude oil prices stabilize and global supply improves.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting at $3.72 a gallon, according to AAA, a sharp jump from the sub-$3 levels drivers were seeing just two weeks ago.
gas, 3.72 dollars, iran, oil
136
2026-16-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 12:16 PM
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