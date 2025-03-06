Gap Q4 Sales, Profit Beat on Strong Holiday Quarter

Gap beat fourth-quarter sales and profit estimates Thursday, helped by improving demand for its apparel brands including Old Navy and Banana Republic during the holiday quarter, sending its shares up 19% in extended trading.

Gap's efforts to reinvigorate its brands and return to its "pop culture brand" roots under CEO Richard Dickson's turnaround strategy have been helping the company bring back lost customers even in a challenging environment.

The company's fourth-quarter net sales of $4.15 billion, beat analysts' estimate of $4.07 billion, as per data compiled by LSEG.

It earned quarterly profit of 54 cents per share, beating the average estimate of 37 cents per share.

However, Gap expects net sales growth for fiscal 2025 to be between 1% and 2%. The midpoint of this range is slightly below the 1.7% rise analysts estimated.

The company's forecast is based on the assessment of the current macroeconomic environment and related headwinds to consumer spending, including inflationary pressures, tariffs, supply chain disruptions and foreign currency volatility, the company said.

Its first-quarter net sales are expected to be flat to slightly up, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.6% rise.

Earlier this week, peer Abercrombie & Fitch also provided a bleak forecast due to softer demand and higher input costs.

Apparel makers, much like retail giants Walmart and Target, expect that rising inflationary concerns flared by President Donald Trump's import tariffs will strain consumer budgets.

Higher marketing and promotional expenses taken to attract lost customers, further pressured Gap's margins, which came in at 38.9%, flat compared to a year ago.