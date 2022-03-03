×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | Vaccines

Gap Expects Strong Earnings as Apparel Demand Rebounds, Shares Jump

Gap
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 04:39 PM

Gap Inc. on Thursday forecast annual earnings above estimates, betting on strong demand for jeans and shirts from its Old Navy and Athleta brands as a decline in omicron cases encourage Americans to venture out more.

Shares in the company rose 15% to $16.37 in extended trading.

Many U.S. apparel chains have been struggling to keep up with rising demand though, as shipments get delayed due to port congestion and tight capacity.

Gap also said it is tackling near-term supply snags that hurt holiday-quarter results, while its sales forecast for the first quarter came in below expectations.

It expects net sales to decline in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range, while analysts project a 3.8% decline, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Gap even had to use pricier air freight to bring in goods, but the company is optimistic about its performance going into the year as factories reopen in the key manufacturing hub of Vietnam and supply issues gradually ease.

The company expects inventory at the end of the first quarter to increase in the mid-20s percentage range from a year earlier, as the apparel chain stockpiles to counter longer in-transit times.

San Francisco-based Gap forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share between $1.85 and $2.05, compared with $1.44 in 2021. Analysts expect $1.86.

The strong forecast from Gap contrasts those from rivals Abercrombie & Fitch Co and American Eagle Outfitters Inc , who have warned of heavy freight expenses pressuring earnings this year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Gap Inc. on Thursday forecast annual earnings above estimates, betting on strong demand for jeans and shirts from its Old Navy and Athleta brands as a decline in omicron cases encourage Americans to venture out more.
gap earnings, apparel demand post-pandemic
243
2022-39-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved