GameStop Beats Estimates on Higher Video Game Demand

GameStop Beats Estimates on Higher Video Game Demand
(Getty Images)

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 04:51 PM

GameStop Corp. reported first-quarter revenue that exceeded market expectations on Wednesday, as the video game retailer pivots toward a more online-focused model amid increasing competition from large retailers such as Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc .

Store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic affected GameStop's physical retail business, for which it is primarily known. The company has been bolstering its online sales capabilities as shopping trends towards e-commerce accelerated during the pandemic.

The company's shares soared 687% last year as it was at the center of a battle between retail investors coordinating on online forums and Wall Street hedge funds that had taken short positions in GameStop, in what is called a "short-squeeze."

Net sales were $1.38 billion in the quarter ended April 30, above analysts' average estimate of $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net loss widened to $157.9 million, or $2.08 per share, for the first quarter, from $66.8 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
GameStop Corp. reported first-quarter revenue that exceeded market expectations on Wednesday, as the video game retailer pivots toward a more online-focused model amid increasing competition from large retailers such as Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

