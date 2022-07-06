×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gamestop stock split | ecommerce | meme

GameStop Board Approves Stock Split Plan, Shares Rise

GameStop Board Approves Stock Split Plan, Shares Rise
(AP)

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:41 PM EDT

GameStop Corp. said Wednesday its board has approved a four-for-one stock split, sending the video game retailer's shares up more than 5% in extended trading.

The "meme stock" company in March sought shareholder approval for the split, planning to increase its outstanding Class A common shares to 1 billion from 300 million in a bid to make it easier for retail investors to own its stock.

The split will be in the form of a stock dividend, which will be distributed after markets close on July 21.

Shareholders will receive the dividend of three additional shares of the company's Class A common stock for each share held.

The retailer is making its pivot towards e-commerce to reinvigorate business after the pandemic crushed brick-and-mortar businesses.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
GameStop Corp. said Wednesday its board has approved a four-for-one stock split, sending the video game retailer's shares up more than 5% in extended trading.
gamestop stock split, ecommerce, meme
124
2022-41-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved