×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gamestop revenue

GameStop 3Q Revenue Declines 9.4%

GameStop 3Q Revenue Declines 9.4%
(AP)

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 04:25 PM EST

GameStop Corp. posted a 9.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as consumers cut back spending on discretionary items amid stubbornly high inflation.

The company launched a digital wallet earlier this year to enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

However, with crypto winter setting in and the value of cryptocurrencies plummeting, GameStop's digital wallet ambitions face a bleak future.

Gaming companies are also facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn next year.

GameStop's revenue in the third quarter fell to $1.19 billion from $1.30 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $94.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss of $105.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
GameStop Corp. posted a 9.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as consumers cut back spending on discretionary items amid stubbornly high inflation.
gamestop revenue
152
2022-25-07
Wednesday, 07 December 2022 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved