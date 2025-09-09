WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gamestop | earnings | stock

GameStop Reports 22% Jump in Q2 Revenue

(AP

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 04:53 PM EDT

GameStop reported a nearly 22% rise in second-quarter revenue Tuesday, as the videogame retailer's efforts to revive its struggling business began to pay off, sending its shares up about 3% in extended trading.

The company's revenue increased to $972.2 million during the period, compared with $798.3 million a year ago.

Once a dominant force in physical retail, GameStop has seen its market share erode over the years due to its slow shift toward digital purchases, while e-commerce giants such as Amazon have become go-to destinations for gaming and general merchandise.

Still, the company's collectibles business has shown resilience, with revenue surging 63% in the second quarter, as a strong merchandising strategy centered on pop culture attracted a diverse consumer base.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

