GameStop CEO Assails 'DEI' in France, Canada Amid Bid to Sell

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen decried the "wokeness and DEI" policies of "Micromania" France and Canada on Tuesday, the same day the video game retailer announced it was planning to sell its operations in the two countries.

Officially, GameStop announced "that as part of its evaluation of its international assets," it is looking to sell "its operations in France and Canada."

Cohen offered a glimpse as to why.

"Email M&A@gamestop.com if you're interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France. High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today!" he said in a post to X.

Cohen did not provide context.

As of February 2024, GameStop had 314 stores in France and 203 in Canada, it said in a filing.

GameStop most recently left Germany and exited Ireland in 2023. Assuming it finds a buyer for its French and Canadian operations, GameStop's international presence would be whittled down to Australia and New Zealand. GameStop sold its Italy stories to a third party, which was planning a rebrand of those locations.

Cohen, who has been CEO since 2023, told the annual shareholder meeting last June that GameStop was focusing on downsizing its stores with an eye toward long-term profitability, the Toronto Sun reported.