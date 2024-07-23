WATCH TV LIVE

G20 Sees Growing Chances of Soft Landing for World Economy
Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, left, and Brazilian Minister of Planning, Budget and Management, Simone Tebet, center, at a meeting of the G20 Development Working Group in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 22, 2024 (Pedro Kirilos/AP)

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 10:56 AM EDT

Group of 20 finance leaders are expected to cheer the increasing likelihood of a soft landing of the global economy as inflation continues to come down from elevated levels, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters Tuesday.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs gathering this week in Rio de Janeiro are also expected to mention unspecified "wars and escalating conflicts" as a downside risk for the global economy, according to the document.

"We are encouraged by the increasing likelihood of a soft landing of the global economy, although multiple challenges remain," the draft communique said.

The document flags risks to the economic outlook that remain broadly balanced, with faster-than-expected disinflation and technological innovations cited among upside risks.

On the other hand, the document notes downside risks such as escalating conflicts, economic fragmentation and persistent inflation keeping interest rates higher for longer.

"Economic activity has proved to be more resilient than expected in many parts of the world, but the recovery has been highly uneven across countries, contributing to the risk of economic divergence," the document said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


