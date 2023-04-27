FBI Searches Home of Top FTX Exec

The FBI carried out a search Thursday morning at the Potomac, Md., home of former FTX executive Ryan Salame, The New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The FBI, Salame and his attorney did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Days before FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO, Salame informed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that client assets held at FTX Digital Markets may have been transferred to Alameda, according to a court filing Wednesday by the agency.

He was one of the top political donors in the 2022 election cycle donating more than $23 million to Republican campaigns, according to OpenSecrets.

Ryan Salame, the co-CEO of FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, worked for Ernst & Young and Circle Internet Financial before joining FTX Digital Markets in 2021, according to a profile on the University of Massachusetts Amherst's website, where he established a scholarship fund.