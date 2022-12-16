×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ftx bankruptcy judge | customer name disclosure

FTX Bankruptcy Judge Permits Debate Over Customer Names

FTX Bankruptcy Judge Permits Debate Over Customer Names
(AP)

Friday, 16 December 2022 11:08 AM EST

A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said Friday he would allow media companies to intervene in the case so they could argue the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said he would allow the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times to intervene in the case but deferred arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names to a hearing on Jan. 11.

The media companies argued that keeping customer names secret could turn bankruptcy proceedings into a "farce" if creditors start fighting anonymously over how much money they should receive, the media companies wrote in a Delaware bankruptcy court filing.

FTX has argued that the usual U.S. bankruptcy practice of disclosing names, addresses and email addresses of creditors, which includes customers, could expose them to scams and could violate privacy laws for those who live in Europe.

The company has also said that disclosing identities of as many as 1 million customers would make it easier for a competitor to poach them, undermining the value of FTX's platform when it is looking for buyers.

The U.S. Trustee, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has already objected to FTX's request and argued that transparency helps protect against impropriety in bankruptcy cases.

FTX attorneys also told the hearing they have made "significant progress" on recovering assets and an attorney for a member of the newly formed creditors committee told the court the group will select a legal team to represent them next week.

Friday's bankruptcy hearing comes at the end of a dramatic week for the crypto exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on fraud charges on Monday, FTX CEO John Ray testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, and FTX opposed Bahamas-based liquidators' demand for access to its systems and records on Wednesday.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said Friday he would allow media companies to intervene in the case so they could argue the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.
ftx bankruptcy judge, customer name disclosure
308
2022-08-16
Friday, 16 December 2022 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved