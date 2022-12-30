Bahamas Regulator Seized $3.5 Billion in FTX Crypto Assets

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized $3.5 billion in FTX digital assets the day after Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive officer, The Wall Street Journal reports.



The Commission swept those local assets to government-controlled Fireblocks wallets, according to an affidavit by Christina Rolle, executive director of the Commission, made public Thursday.



The Bahamas regulator took control of the assets with the assistance of FTX’s co-founders, including Bankman-Fried, after he told local authorities under oath about a hacking attempt. The Commission obtained the permission of the Bahamian Supreme Court before taking custody of the FTX Digital Markets’ assets.



A few days earlier, a FTX executive warned the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that some customer funds may have been transferred to the firm’s hedge fund trading division, Alameda Research, Rolle’s affidavit reveals.



Fireblocks is an institutional digital asset custodian. FTX Digital Markets is not included in the U.S. bankruptcy filing and is being overseen by Bahamian court-appointed liquidators.



It is now up to the Bahamian Supreme Court to determine if the $3.5 billion in FTX crypto assets will be returned to the customers and creditors who own them or to the liquidators.



Rolle said the regulator did not disclose its action earlier due to a confidentiality order.