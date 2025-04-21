WATCH TV LIVE

FTC Accuses Uber of Misleading Subscribers

(Sebastian Gollnow/AP)

Monday, 21 April 2025 01:48 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission Monday sued Uber Technologies, accusing it of signing up some Uber One subscribers without their knowledge and making deceptive claims about the service.

The service costs $9.99 a month and offers discounts on fees associated with Uber's ride hailing and food delivery apps.

Uber falsely claimed that users would save about $25 a month through the service and deceived users about how easy it was to cancel, the FTC said in the lawsuit filed in San Francisco.

"Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel," FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said. "The Trump-Vance FTC is fighting back on behalf of the American people."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


