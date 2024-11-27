WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ftc | microsoft | antitrust

FTC Opens Broad Antitrust Investigation Into Microsoft

FTC Opens Broad Antitrust Investigation Into Microsoft
(AP)

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:44 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened a broad antitrust investigation into Microsoft, including of its software licensing and cloud computing businesses, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The probe was approved by FTC chair Lina Khan before her likely departure in January, following the presidential election victory of Donald Trump and the expectation he will appoint a fellow Republican with a softer approach towards business.

The agency is examining allegations that the software giant is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms.

Microsoft declined to comment. The FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

FTC antitrust lawyers are set to meet with Microsoft competitors next week to gather more information about the technology company's business practices, Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened a broad antitrust investigation into Microsoft, including of its software licensing and cloud computing businesses, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
ftc, microsoft, antitrust
150
2024-44-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved