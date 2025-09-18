WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ftc | live nation | ticketmaster | ticket | brokers | lawsuit

FTC Sues Live Nation, Ticketmaster for Collusion

FTC Sues Live Nation, Ticketmaster for Collusion
(Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime)

Thursday, 18 September 2025 11:34 AM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing Live Nation and its ticketing arm Ticketmaster for tacitly allowing ticket brokers to violate its policies and scoop up millions of concert tickets later sold to fans at a significant markup, the agency said Thursday.

Ticketmaster, which controls 80% of primary ticketing for major concert venues, ignored brokers' violations of ticket purchasing limits set by artists in order to generate profit off the brokers' resales to fans, the FTC alleged. The actions violated consumer protection law, the agency said.

Live Nation shares were trading down 2.3% on the news.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing Live Nation and its ticketing arm Ticketmaster for tacitly allowing ticket brokers to violate its policies and scoop up millions of concert tickets later sold to fans at a significant markup, the agency said on...
ftc, live nation, ticketmaster, ticket, brokers, lawsuit
96
2025-34-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved