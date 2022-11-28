×
FTC Sues Google for Deceptive Ads Promoting Pixel 4

(Dreamstime)

Monday, 28 November 2022 03:05 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven U.S. states sued Alphabet Inc.'s Google and iHeartMedia Inc. Monday over alleged deceptive ads promoting Google's Pixel 4 smartphone in 2019 and 2020, the FTC said.

"The Federal Trade Commission and seven state attorneys general sued Google LLC and iHeartMedia, Inc. today for airing nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities promoting their use of and experience with Google’s Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020," the FTC said in a statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

