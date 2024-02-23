×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ftc | h&r block | customer data | marketing

FTC Says H&R Block Deleted Customers' Tax Data

FTC Says H&R Block Deleted Customers' Tax Data
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 23 February 2024 03:50 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Friday it had filed a complaint against H&R Block for deleting consumers’ tax data and requiring them to contact customer service when they downgrade to more affordable online products.

It also accused the tax preparation company of "deceptively marketing their products as 'free' when they were not free for many consumers."

FTC said a number of TV ads and online promotions by H&R Block indicated that consumers could file for free while including language - sometimes in fine print - that those free offers only applied to simple returns.

The ads did not explain what a simple return was, and the company has changed the definition of the term "multiple times in recent years," the commission said, while noting that H&R Block was aware of consumers' frustration and confusion with the ads.

“H&R Block designed its online products to present an obstacle course of tedious challenges to consumers, pressuring them into overpaying for its products,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

H&R Block did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Friday it had filed a complaint against H&R Block for deleting consumers' tax data and requiring them to contact customer service when they downgrade to more affordable online products.
ftc, h&r block, customer data, marketing
183
2024-50-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved