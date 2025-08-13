FTC: California Truck Emissions Deal Unenforceable

The Federal Trade Commission said it has resolved antitrust concerns arising from the "Clean Truck Partnership," which involves major truck manufacturers.

Under the Clean Truck Partnership, four manufacturers — Daimler Truck, International Motors, PACCAR, and Volvo Group — agreed in 2023 to abide by a series of California Air Resources Board regulations limiting truck sales and greenhouse gas emissions, the commission said.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said in a statement, "The Clean Truck Partnership is an example of companies agreeing to eliminate competition and reduce output under the guise of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives."

Ferguson said California's attempts to eliminate fuel-powered vehicles was an affront to America: "Efforts by states to ban gas and diesel-powered vehicles, such as California's Clean Truck Partnership, will weaken our economy and leave Americans poorer and less safe."

The agreement with the manufacturers was set up so that even if rules and regulations in the agreement were later overturned, the companies agreed to abide by the elimination of diesel-powered vehicles. The companies have committed to abandoning that practice, according to the FTC.

"Collectively, their commitments are a massive win for businesses and consumers — they preserve competition in American trucking and protect Americans’ access to affordable diesel-powered trucks to transport everyday goods," Ferguson said in his statement.

The Hill reported that the four manufacturers this week filed suit against California, alleging it does not have the right to enforce truck fuel and emissions standards.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.