Frontier's All-You-Can-Fly Pass Includes International Destinations

Frontier Airlines announced Friday it is offering an unlimited flying pass for a special introductory price of $599 that includes international destinations.



World destinations for the GoWild! Pass include Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America and can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before departure. Domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before departure.



The 12-month all-you-can-fly pass will go on sale starting May 2, 2023.



For each flight, pass holders will pay one cent in airfare plus taxes, fees, booking charges, baggage fees and additional fees for such options as seats and other ancillary products.



Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass for the introductory price of $599 per person through Nov. 18, 2022 on a first-come, first-served basis at: https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/gowild-pass. Frontier's route map can be seen here.



Frontier flights, subject to availability, will be available 300 days of the year, with the exception of blackout periods. Pass holders will not earn miles or status points.



Those who have a Frontier elite status, which can be earned by spending on the airline’s credit card, can use those benefits for complimentary advance-assigned seats or free bags.



The GoWild! Pass can only be used by the purchaser, who must be 18 years or older and a resident of the U.S.



Travel review site The Points Guy LLC gives the pass a thumbs up for people who can be flexible when traveling: “In an era where hybrid and remote work is still more common than it used to be, Fronter’s GoWild! Pass could be a great match for someone who has the freedom to go where the wind—and seat availability—takes them. The recent addition of international travel with up to 10 days advance booking is a big add to the pass.”



Frontier’s Go Wild! Pass is similar but more extensive than JetBlue’s 30-day unlimited pass that it issued in 2010.