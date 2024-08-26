The Monopoly Man is Strangling Lady Liberty

Americans used to be able to say, “The buck stops here” when it came to massive corporations.

In 1890, the Sherman Anti-Trust Act told Robber Barons like J.P Morgan and John D. Rockefeller they need to stop because free and fair competition is the backbone of this nation’s economy. In 1914, the government used the Clayton Act and Federal Trade Commission Act to further drive this home, forcing massive industries to be even more competitive. We knew when to say no and saying no meant the protection of the free markets.

But now it seems that when it comes to a few businesses dominating sectors and refusing to compete fairly, Biden’s administration seems to simply roll over. Nowadays we hear, “Bigger is better!” when it comes to corporations, even though that’s never been true. My motto is: “Bigger isn’t better, better is better” and the two aren’t interchangeable.

As we continue to let our modern-day corporate tyrants -- the Mark Zuckerbergs and Jeff Bezoses of the world -- have a field day with our free market economy, we inch further and further into a terrifying reality.

America is becoming a semi-fascist state, and the Democrats will do everything in their power to push us to full fascism. This is true more than ever with the current Democrat ticket for the 2024 Presidential election (but I’ll save that for a future article).

Benito Mussolini once said that fascism is more accurately called corporatism. This meant that corporate interests were resolved by the states. To serve this, fascist leaders ensured that only a few corporations were as big as possible so that there would be no need to compete. Everyone else, namely the smaller businesses of these countries, were either folded into larger corporations or left in the dust.

ven more, other fascists like Oswald Mosely of the British Union of Fascists, praised corporatism as against laissez-faire economics, which he saw as an evil in the world. Under fascism, corporations became huge, and the government reaped the rewards. Politicians and big businesses conspire together to ruin any competition, so that both can prosper.

When was the last time you saw the government make an actual effort to break up companies? We don’t anymore. Politicians are easily bought, and the richest people in our country buy them wholesale. There’s a quid pro quo between these two groups. Amazon, Facebook, JP Morgan can all basically keep printing money for as long as they want, and the government will do nothing to stop them.

Just recently, the Supreme Court that liberals have spent the past few years bemoaning as too conservative, put a stop to Google’s noncompetitive practices. Meanwhile, every day in towns across America, we see stores where small business owners spent years putting blood, sweat, and tears into being shut down. Workers lose their jobs, communities lose their identity, and business owners lose their dream. Then, a Walmart might tear down the now-empty building to construct yet another store. Or, a business shuts down and because Amazon has become so big that it practically owns the air we breathe, people say, “Oh we don’t need that store anymore, since we can just order something similar online.”

We need to turn our backs on this. America was founded with the idea that we could have a robust and competitive market. Anything else is un-American and undemocratic. Amazon shouldn’t be able to own brick-and-mortar stores, a production company, a delivery service, and a streaming service. That’s four different industries that smaller businesses, often started by hardworking Americans, could be competing in.

The capitalist system that has led this country to centuries of prosperity and freedom is being suffocated. Every time our government refuses to do something about mega-corporations, we take yet another step down the road to fascism.

Instead of having the back of the type of hardworking go-getter that has been the fabric of this country since its inception, our government instead chooses to be behind people who are richer than Croesus. It’s time we broke down these companies, wrestled them away from the throat of the free market, and let our economic system breathe again.

We started sticking it to big business under President Trump, by putting a stop to globalism, rejecting CEOS woke corporate polices, and passing laws that these mega rich CEOs didn’t like.

Come 2025, we need a government that will be dedicated to continuing this progress and say enough is enough.

Ed Cofrancesco is Chief Executive Officer and President of International Assets Advisory (IAA). Founded in 1982, IAA sought to bring international exposure to retail investors, a revolutionary idea at the time. IAA’s goals is to excel as a relationship-driven, comprehensive financial services platform. Ed and his team work closely with IAA’s advisors & institutions, to offer the very best choices of products and services.