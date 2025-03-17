French Socialist: 'Give Us Back the Statue of Liberty'

France should reclaim the Statue of Liberty because the U.S. and France no longer share the same values, leading French politician Raphael Glucksmannn said.

“Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann, a socialist who is a member of European Parliament, said Sunday at a convention of his center-left movement, Fortune reports.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” Glucksmann said to a cheering crowd.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So, it will be just fine here at home,” said the member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was unveiled in New York Harbor on Oct. 28, 1886 to mark the centennial of the American Declaration of Independence.

Glucksmann, a staunch Ukraine proponent, has criticized President Trump’s position on the war and the Department of Government Efficiency for laying off thousands of U.S. federal government workers, including those working on health and climate research.

He added: “The second thing we’re going to say to the Americans is: ‘If you want to fire all the people who — through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research — have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them.”

Glucksmann has also slammed far-right leaders in France, calling them a “fan club” for Trump and White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk, who is spearheading DOGE.