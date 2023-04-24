Fox Loses $930M in Market Value on Carlson Exit

Fox Corporation stock (FOX) fell 5% midday Monday on the news that host Tucker Carlson was leaving the network — erasing $930 million in market value, Business Insider reports.



The last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday, Fox said in a press release.



Shares of the media company reversed their downward trajectory by 2:04 p.m. to a 2.73% decline, trading at $29.98.



The news of Carlson’s departure followed news Friday that another Fox host, Dan Bongino, was out at Fox News. Bongino was one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders — and a prominent critic of the handling of Jan. 6 by Democrats and anti-Trump forces in Congress and the Justice Department.



On Wednesday, Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million to settle its reporting following the 2020 election. Fox stock closed that day, April 19, at $30.75.



Fox stock opened April 24 at $30.87 and had fallen by 4.06% to $29.57 as of 12:15 p.m. after the Carlson news broke around 11:30 a.m.