Tags: fox stock | tucker carlson | dan bongino | don lemon

Fox Loses $930M in Market Value on Carlson Exit

Fox Loses $930M in Market Value on Carlson Exit
Fox News Corporation headquarters in New York (AP)

Monday, 24 April 2023 02:06 PM EDT

Fox Corporation stock (FOX) fell 5% midday Monday on the news that host Tucker Carlson was leaving the network — erasing $930 million in market value, Business Insider reports.

The last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday, Fox said in a press release.

Shares of the media company reversed their downward trajectory by 2:04 p.m. to a 2.73% decline, trading at $29.98.

The news of Carlson’s departure followed news Friday that another Fox host, Dan Bongino, was out at Fox News. Bongino was one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders — and a prominent critic of the handling of Jan. 6 by Democrats and anti-Trump forces in Congress and the Justice Department.

On Wednesday, Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million to settle its reporting following the 2020 election. Fox stock closed that day, April 19, at $30.75.

Fox stock opened April 24 at $30.87 and had fallen by 4.06% to $29.57 as of 12:15 p.m. after the Carlson news broke around 11:30 a.m.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Monday, 24 April 2023 02:06 PM
