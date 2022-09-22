×
Fox Entertainment Chair to Join Roku Media as President

Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, at the 25th Television Academy Hall of Fame on Jan. 28, 2020 in North Hollywood, Calif. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 22 September 2022 05:05 PM EDT

Veteran television executive Charlie Collier is leaving his position as chairman of Fox Entertainment to become president of Roku Media’s digital distribution, Variety reports.

In his new position, which he is assuming in late October in New York, Collier will oversee advertising sales and content for Roku owned and operated channels.

In a bid to expand its reach among viewers and advertisers, Roku also recently promoted Mustafa Ozgen and Gideon Katz to presidents.

Anthony Wood, Roku founder and CEO, has vowed to refashion Roku as a “next-generation media company.”

“There is tremendous opportunity to further accelerate and evolve Roku’s business as the streaming platform built for advertising, and Charlie is the ideal person to help us capitalize on the moment,” Wood said. “He is a proven leader who brings vast experience, a history of evolving businesses, strong creative instincts, talent relationships and a track record of driving revenue and growth.”
 

