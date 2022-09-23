4-Day Workweek Productivity the Same — or Better

More than 70 U.K. companies that are in the middle of a six-month experiment started in June that has their 3,300 workers clocking in only four days a week, are pleased with the results.



The study is being run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with Autonomy, a think tank, and a number of colleges, including Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.



Thirty-five of the 41 companies, or 86%, that responded to a midway survey that 4 Day Week Global conducted on the trial, said they would be “extremely likely” or “likely” to consider keeping the four-day week policy after the tryout ends in November.



Eighty-eight percent said the four-day week is working well, and nearly all of the employers, 95%, said that despite the cut back in worker hours, productivity was either the same (46%), slightly better (34%) or significantly improved (15%).



Only two of the 41 survey respondents are not happy with the results of a four-day workweek on their company’s output and bottom line.



Talk of a four-day workweek has been gaining steam since working from home became a de facto way of life during the pandemic, and some companies are offering workers a hybrid of remote/office hours. The California legislature is currently considering signing this into law.



However, talk of a four-day workweek has been around since the mid-1950s when then-Vice President Richard Nixon predicted it would soon become the norm for the U.S. workforce.



Leaders of the current movement rationalize that giving employees more time to be with their families, take up hobbies and recharge, gives them more energy to produce more when they are at work. Detractors, however, point to the U.K.’s current 9.9% inflation and cost-of-living crisis as reasons not to experiment with changes to productivity.







