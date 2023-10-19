×
ford | uaw | layoffs

Ford Lays off Another 150 Workers Citing UAW Strike

(AP)

Thursday, 19 October 2023 09:19 AM EDT

Ford Motor said it is laying off another 150 workers in Michigan because of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, bringing the total to 2,730 workers furloughed.

Ford said late Wednesday the UAW's walkout last week at its Kentucky Truck Plant prompted the new layoffs at a Michigan axle plant. Another 16,600 Ford employees are on strike at three assembly plants, including Kentucky Truck, the company's largest plant worldwide.

The targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis began on Sept. 15.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 19 October 2023 09:19 AM
