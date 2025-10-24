Ford Surges 11% After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Ford Motor Co. shares jumped 11% Friday as investors shrugged off concerns from last month’s aluminum plant fire, buoyed by strong quarterly results and news that the damaged Novelis facility will reopen sooner than expected.

The Detroit automaker topped Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations Thursday evening, reporting $47.2 billion in automotive revenue and adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, above consensus forecasts. Adjusted EBIT came in at $2.6 billion, beating estimates of $2.02 billion.

Ford warned that the Novelis aluminum plant fire in New York — which disrupted production of its flagship F-150 pickups and SUVs — will result in a 2025 adjusted EBIT headwind of $1.5 billion to $2 billion. However, the company expects to recover roughly half of that loss in 2026 and limit the total two-year impact to $1 billion or less.

Despite trimming its 2025 outlook, Ford executives emphasized the company’s resilient fundamentals. CFO Sherry House said Ford would have raised its full-year profit forecast to “$8 billion-plus” if not for the fire, while COO Kumar Galhotra noted that production disruptions would be temporary.

Ford’s updated guidance now calls for 2025 adjusted EBIT of $6 billion to $6.5 billion and free cash flow of $2 billion to $3 billion, down from prior forecasts. The automaker is maintaining planned capital expenditures of about $9 billion.

The upbeat tone was reinforced by a Wall Street Journal report that Novelis may restart operations later this year — well ahead of 2026 — helping to restore supply for the F-150 line.

In response, Bank of America raised its price target to $14.50 and reiterated a Buy rating, calling the update “a net positive.” Analyst Federico Merendi wrote that Ford’s strong core business, improving regulatory environment, and potential cost savings position the company for 2026 adjusted EBIT between $8.5 billion and $10.5 billion.

Ford also announced plans to boost F-150 and Super Duty production by more than 50,000 units in 2026 to offset losses from the fire. Production of the electric F-150 Lightning will remain paused as Ford prioritizes high-demand gas and hybrid models.

The automaker continues to face tariff-related headwinds, absorbing a $700 million hit in Q3 tied to new auto import duties, though recent White House measures to offset those costs are expected to ease the full-year impact.

As of 11:50 a.m., Ford shares were trading at $13.64, their best single-day gain in months — signaling Wall Street’s confidence that the blue oval is bouncing back faster than expected.