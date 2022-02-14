×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | ford | semiconductor chip | auto plant suspension

Ford Suspends or Cuts Output at Plants Due to Chip Shortage

Ford
(AP)

Monday, 14 February 2022 08:54 AM

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The U.S. automaker will idle production at its Ohio Assembly Plant as well as the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email. It also will operate with reduced shifts at its Kentucky Truck, Chicago and Dearborn, Mich., truck assembly plants.

Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage. Ford previously said the current quarter would be its low point for vehicle production due to the chip shortage.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford Motor Co. said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.
ford, semiconductor chip, auto plant suspension
115
2022-54-14
Monday, 14 February 2022 08:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved