Ford Recalls 312K Vehicles for Loss of Power Brake Assist

Ford is recalling 312,120 vehicles in the U.S. as loss of power brake assist while driving can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger vehicles.

The agency flagged that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail while driving or using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, causing a loss of power brake assist.

As a remedy, the EBB module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer, free of charge, NHTSA said.