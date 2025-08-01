WATCH TV LIVE

Ford Recalls 312K Vehicles for Loss of Power Brake Assist

A 2024 Lincoln Navigator 4x4 at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Friday, 01 August 2025 07:40 AM EDT

Ford is recalling 312,120 vehicles in the U.S. as loss of power brake assist while driving can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger vehicles.

The agency flagged that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail while driving or using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, causing a loss of power brake assist.

As a remedy, the EBB module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer, free of charge, NHTSA said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


