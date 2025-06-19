Ford to Recall 197K SUVs Over Back Seat Problem

Ford Motor is recalling 197,432 vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of back seat occupants getting trapped due to inability of entering or exiting the vehicle in case of an emergency, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The company is recalling certain 2021-2025 Mustang Mach E vehicles, NHTSA said.

The company is also separately recalling about 2,272 vehicles of certain 2025 Bronco variant due to an air bag deployment issue.