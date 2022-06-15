Ford Recalls Nearly 3 Million Vehicles Over Rollaway Concerns

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said the recall covers various 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday.

A damaged or missing shift cable bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear or the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position.

Ford said it is aware of six reports alleging property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the recall population.

This is Ford's fifth recall over the issue since 2018, it told the agency.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After an April recall for the same issue, Ford continued to hold talks with NHTSA over field reports related to vehicles equipped that were not included in previous recalls.

"Although claim rates and projected failures remained low, Ford recommended a safety recall for the remaining vehicles in North America" with the specific shift cable bushing.

Ford said from April 2015 through March 2022, it has identified 1,630 warranty reports and 233 other reports attributed to this concern.

Dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it was recalling about 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles because a part could overheat and result in a loss of propulsion power.

On Wednesday, Ford also recalled 53,103 four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles because the passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position.