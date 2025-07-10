WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford | recall | fuel | pump | f-150 | lincoln aviator

Ford Recalls 850K Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Defect

The 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT 4X4 on display during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York. (AP)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 06:20 AM EDT

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump failure, which could cause an engine stall, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The auto safety authority said it received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure and estimates that 10 percent of the potentially affected vehicles have the defect.

The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others. Ford is still developing the remedy. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


