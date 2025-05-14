WATCH TV LIVE

Ford to Recall 273,000 Vehicles Due to Brakes

A 2025 Ford Expedition SUV at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 07:28 AM EDT

Ford Motor is recalling 273,789 vehicles in the United States as a loss of brake function may increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2024 model Navigator and Expedition vehicles, NHTSA added.

Brake fluid in the affected vehicles may leak due to the front brake lines coming in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and getting damaged, according to the regulator.

Dealers are expected to inspect and replace the front brake line and the air cleaner outlet pipe, if necessary, free of charge. Owners will receive notification letters by May 26, NHTSA said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


