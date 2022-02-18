×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | ford motor | electric vehicle | internal combustion engine operation

Ford Explores Options to Run EV Business Separately

Farley

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. (AP)

Friday, 18 February 2022 11:19 AM

Ford Motor Co. is considering ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its legacy business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the effort.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has considered spinning off Ford's electric operations or its internal combustion engine business, the report said.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ford, which aims to become the No. 2 electric-vehicle maker in North America, said last month it would have the annual capacity to build 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24 months.

Last year, the automaker outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40% of its global volume be all electric by 2030.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford Motor Co is considering ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its legacy business, Bloomberg News reports.
ford motor, electric vehicle, internal combustion engine operation
123
2022-19-18
Friday, 18 February 2022 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved