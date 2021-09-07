×
Tags: Money | Ford Motor Co. | Apple Inc. | Doug Field | Tesla | automotive industry | executive moves

Ford Poaches Apple's Car Project Chief Doug Field

Doug Field
Automotive executives are now being poached from technology startups; Ford Motor Co. has managed to poach Doug Field from Apple Inc., where he was working on a, automotive project. (AP)

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 03:24 PM

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday named Apple Inc. car project head Doug Field as its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

Field most recently served as vice president of special projects at Apple and was senior vice president, engineering at Tesla before that.

He will report to Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley, and will help create the next generation of Ford's connected products, the automaker said.

Bloomberg had earlier reported the news.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


