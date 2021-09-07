Ford Poaches Apple's Car Project Chief Doug Field

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday named Apple Inc. car project head Doug Field as its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.
Field most recently served as vice president of special projects at Apple and was senior vice president, engineering at Tesla before that.
He will report to Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley, and will help create the next generation of Ford's connected products, the automaker said.
Bloomberg had earlier reported the news.
