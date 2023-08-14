Ford Taps Apple Exec to Build Hands-Free Driving

Ford Motor Monday named former Apple executive Peter Stern as the president of its newly-formed integrated services unit to help build its hands-free highway driving business.

Stern, who previously oversaw Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple News+, will in his new role focus on integrating hardware, software and services across Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro.

Ford is looking to intensify its focus on connected vehicles, as the auto industry leans more towards subscription-based revenue from highly complex cars and trucks, though some skepticism remains around self-driving technology.

"The basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services," Stern said.

Ford has more than 550,000 paid software and services subscribers, with Ford Pro commercial customers accounting for more than 80% of them, the company said.

Stern starts work at Ford on Monday and will report to CEO Jim Farley.