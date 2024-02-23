Ford Stops Shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning

Friday, 23 February 2024 05:06 PM EST
Ford Motor has halted shipments of all 2024 model year F-150 Lightning electric pickups over an undisclosed quality issue, Automotive News reported Friday citing a company spokesperson.
