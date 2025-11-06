WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ford | f-150 | ev | scrap

Ford Considers Scrapping F-150 EV Truck

Ford Considers Scrapping F-150 EV Truck
The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP/2023 file)

Thursday, 06 November 2025 03:10 PM EST

Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford declined to comment on the matter, but said that it was focused on producing gas and hybrid powered variants of its F-150 as it recovers from the fire at Novelis.

Last month, a union official told Reuters that Ford was pausing production at the Dearborn, Michigan, plant that makes its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a fire at a supplier's aluminum factory.

"We have good inventories of the F-150 Lightning and will bring Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back up at the right time, but don't have an exact date at this time," Ford said in a statement on Thursday.

The WSJ report added that General Motors executives have discussed discontinuing some electric trucks, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Detroit three, which includes Ford, GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, have rolled back their ambitious plans for EVs in the United States, pivoting to their gasoline-powered models.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ford, f-150, ev, scrap
173
2025-10-06
Thursday, 06 November 2025 03:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved