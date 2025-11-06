Ford Considers Scrapping F-150 EV Truck

Ford executives are considering scrapping the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford declined to comment on the matter, but said that it was focused on producing gas and hybrid powered variants of its F-150 as it recovers from the fire at Novelis.

Last month, a union official told Reuters that Ford was pausing production at the Dearborn, Michigan, plant that makes its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a fire at a supplier's aluminum factory.

"We have good inventories of the F-150 Lightning and will bring Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back up at the right time, but don't have an exact date at this time," Ford said in a statement on Thursday.

The WSJ report added that General Motors executives have discussed discontinuing some electric trucks, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Detroit three, which includes Ford, GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, have rolled back their ambitious plans for EVs in the United States, pivoting to their gasoline-powered models.