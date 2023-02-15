Ford Extends F-150 EV Production Halt Through Next Week

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it will extend a suspension of production and deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric vehicle through at least the end of next week as it investigates a battery issue.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said that, during a pre-delivery quality inspection, one EV truck displayed a battery issue. Ford said it believes it has identified the root cause and by the end of next week expects to conclude an investigation and apply findings to the truck’s battery production process, which could take a few weeks.

Ford disclosed on Tuesday the production and deliveries halt but has not offered more details on what the precise issue involves. The production stop was issued at the start of last week.

Ford said it will continue to hold "already-produced vehicles while we work through engineering and process updates." The automaker said it is "not aware of any incidents of this issue in the field and do not believe F-150 Lightnings already in customers’ hands are affected by this issue."

Separately, Ford has temporarily halted production at its Louisville Assembly Plant as the automaker addresses production issues with its refreshed 2023 Escape SUV, Automotive News media reported, citing a memo that the issue is related to a software issue with the vehicle's cluster. Workers were told the plant would be idled from Feb. 13-19, Automotive News said.

Ford declined to confirm the stoppage.