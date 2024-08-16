Ford Recalls 85,000 Explorer SUVs Over Engine Fire Risk

Ford Motor is recalling about 85,000 Explorer SUVs equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package over concerns of an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

In the event of a motor failure, oil and fuel may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources, possibly resulting in a fire, the regulator said.

The recall affects SUVs from model years 2020-2022 equipped with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines.

Ford's Explorer with the Police Interceptor Utility package is equipped with better powertrain options, structural reinforcement and cargo storage when compared to the base model sold to civilians.