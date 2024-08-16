WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford | explorer | recall | engine | fire | risk

Ford Recalls 85,000 Explorer SUVs Over Engine Fire Risk

A Ford Explorer ST is displayed at the North American International Auto Show. (Carlos Osorio/AP/2019 file)

Friday, 16 August 2024 12:11 PM EDT

Ford Motor is recalling about 85,000 Explorer SUVs equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package over concerns of an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.

In the event of a motor failure, oil and fuel may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources, possibly resulting in a fire, the regulator said.

The recall affects SUVs from model years 2020-2022 equipped with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines.

Ford's Explorer with the Police Interceptor Utility package is equipped with better powertrain options, structural reinforcement and cargo storage when compared to the base model sold to civilians.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


