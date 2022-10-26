×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford exit russia | ukraine war sanctions

Ford to Exit Russia Following JV Stake Sale

Ford to Exit Russia Following JV Stake Sale
The Ford logo at a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 02:44 PM EDT

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it would exit Russia, the latest automaker to leave in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mercedes-Benz also on Wednesday said it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.

Ford said it has finalized a deal to sell its 49% stake in the Russia-based Sollers Ford joint venture for a "nominal" undisclosed price.

The U.S. automaker took a $122 million writedown connected to its suspension of Russian operations earlier this year but will not take additional writedowns in connection with Wednesday's announcement, the company said.

"Ford shares will be transferred to the Joint Venture for a nominal value," the company said, adding that it retains the option to buy them back within a 5-year period "should the global situation change."

Ford sold around 20,000 vehicles in Russia in 2021, according to analyst estimates. It announced a suspension of its operations in Russia in March.

Ford in 2019 said the joint venture was closing two assembly plants and an engine factory in Russia, exiting the country’s passenger vehicle market. Ford restructured its investment in Russia in 2019 and ceded control the venture to Sollers.

Ford follows U.S. companies including Cisco Systems Inc. and Nike Inc. in announcing an exit from Russia, after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, making it nearly impossible for manufacturers to do business there.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it would exit Russia, the latest automaker to leave in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ford exit russia, ukraine war sanctions
241
2022-44-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved